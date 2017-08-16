Independence groups plan campaign for Universiade

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Members of pro-Taiwan independence organizations yesterday announced plans to carry banners and flags to proclaim that “Taiwan is not Chinese Taipei” at all Taipei Universiade event venues, as they urged the public to cheer for “Team Taiwan.”

The Universiade is a good opportunity to kick-start a renewed effort to rectify the nation’s name to Taiwan, Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), office director of the 908 Taiwan Republic Campaign, told reporters at a news conference next to the Taipei Stadium.

The Games offer a chance to tell participating athletes and foreign tourists from around the world that “Chinese Taipei” and “Republic of China” are fraudulent names that do not represent the people of Taiwan, Chen said.

The 908 Taiwan Republic Campaign is one of the organizers of the Universiade outreach project, which more than 100 organizations and civic groups joined, he said.

“We have organized different teams that will go to the opening and closing ceremonies, and other events. They will stand outside the venues to hand out ‘Taiwanese national flags’ and banners with the message ‘Taiwan is Taiwan, not Chinese Taipei’ to people,” he said.

The campaign is not a protest, but part of the celebrations for the Universiade and to welcome all the athletes and visitors, he said.

We want to let them know that “people here are Taiwanese, not Chinese; and we want to end the use of ‘Chinese Taipei,’” Chen said.