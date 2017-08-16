Legislature’s leaders film ad to promote app

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) and Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) yesterday shot a television commercial for an app that provides live broadcasts of legislative meetings.

The commercial was shot at a Chinese Television System (CTS) studio in Taipei. CTS this year began airing live TV broadcasts of legislative meetings at the request of the Legislative Yuan.

In the commercial, Su and Tsai encourage the public to use the app to “grasp society’s pulse” by following the latest goings-on at the legislature on their mobile devices.

The service is the result of the legislature teaming up with the nation’s five major telecommunication firms — Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone, Asia Pacific Telecom and Taiwan Star Telecom, Su told reporters.

The service would benefit people who do not have access to a television, allowing them to keep track of the latest updates at the legislature in the palm of their hand, Su said.

Su and Tsai also recorded some short commercials reminding people to tune in to CTS for the Universiade Games that open on Saturday and cheer for the national team.

Asked by reporters to comment on a petition by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus to push forward the date of the third extraordinary session from Monday next week to Friday, Su said a cross-caucus negotiation needs to be held on Friday to see if there is a consensus on the idea.

The DPP caucus’ petition proposed that the Cabinet’s budget proposals for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Project be reviewed and a proposed amendment to the National Sports Act (國民體育法) be discussed during the next extraordinary session.

Su called on the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus to engage in rational discussions even if it boycotts the budget proposals, saying that conflicts would only distract lawmakers when reviewing budgets.