Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DEFENSE

PLA aircraft skirt airspace

Chinese military aircraft flew east of Taiwan yesterday, the third such incident in as many days, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said in a statement. Two Y-8 military transport aircraft were spotted while returning to their base in China after a training mission, the ministry said. One of the aircraft skirted the nation’s airspace to the south as it flew over the Bashi Channel before turning northeast on a path that took it close to Japan’s Miyako Islands, while the other turned southeast after crossing the channel, it said. The ministry said it monitors all activities by Chinese military aircraft to ensure they pose no threat to the nation’s security.

ENVIRONMENT

Group urges beach cleanup

An environmentalist group yesterday called for intensified beach cleanup efforts to reduce marine litter that threatens Penghu’s coastline. In a report released after a four-day survey of four islands in the southern part of Penghu, the foundation Citizens of the Sea described the amount of marine waste accumulated along their coastline as “appalling and scary.” The survey was conducted by kayak from Thursday to Sunday in cooperation with the Taiwan Kayak Association. About 8 million tonnes of waste end up in the world’s oceans every year, with 43 percent of that amount coming from China, particularly the Pearl River Delta, Citizens of the Sea executive director Weng Chen-sheng (翁珍聖) said. A large amount of waste, including polystyrne, fishing nets, PET bottles and large electrical appliances, has been brought to Penghu’s shores by waves and currents, he said. As most boats cannot approach the coast, the waste can only be removed through beach cleanup activities, Weng said.

SOCIETY

Office guard punished

A Presidential Office guard accused of sexually harassing a female colleague will attend eight hours of gender equality education, Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin (林鶴明) said on Sunday regarding the first such punishment at the office. A sexual harassment complaint was filed in May. The office’s gender equality committee investigated the complaint and on July 24 decided that harassment did take place. Although the harasser had not committed a serious offense, gender equality education is needed for him to gain knowledge about the issue, Lin said. The committee’s decision can be appealed, Lin said, adding that the guard is to face another decision by the personnel office.

CRIME

Four Taiwanese detained

Four Taiwanese who were on Saturday repatriated from Indonesia on suspicion of telecoms fraud were detained on Sunday following an investigation by Taoyuan district prosecutors. Indonesia deported the four men, whose ages range from 24 to 37, to Taiwan on charges of breaking Indonesia’s immigration laws, according to a statement by the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office. Upon the suspects’ arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the office filed a request with a local court to detain them and the request was granted on Sunday, the statement said. The prosecutors found that the suspects allegedly started defrauding people in Bali in March, adding that the office will ask for help from the Ministry of Justice to obtain more evidence before deciding whether to indict them, the statement said. “We are determined to work with the Indonesian government to crack down on cross-border telecoms fraud,” the statement said.