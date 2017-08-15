Environmentalists call for scrapping pollution trade

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday in Taipei held the first public hearing over a draft amendment to the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法), while environmentalists demanded the abolition of a trading mechanism for air pollutants.

The act, promulgated in 1975, has undergone eight amendments.

On June 23, the EPA published the draft amendment, which contains many revisions and would be the act’s most significant alteration.

Article 9 of the act has drawn criticism from environmental groups, as it stipulates that companies that operate stationary pollution sources can offset the quantity of the pollution they create by trading quantity with other firms, obtaining a reduced quota through street cleaning or improving mobile pollution sources.

The mechanism is based on the “cap and trade” rationale adopted by many other nations, Department of Air Quality Protection and Noise Control Director Tsai Hung-te (蔡鴻德) said.

“Clean air should be the public’s [collective asset]. How can it become an object of trade?” Fight for Health Women’s Group member Wu Pei-jung (吳佩蓉) said. “The toxicity levels of stationary and mobile pollutants are entirely different.”

“While big corporations possess better resources and methods to reduce their output of air pollution, it is unfair that they are allowed to sell their emissions to smaller businesses,” she said.

Homemaker’s Union Consumers Co-op’s Taichung branch deputy director Hsu Hsin-hsin (許心欣) questioned the equivalence of stationary and mobile pollution.

“When Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co was expanding its facilities at the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung, it utilized street cleaning to offset its emission of PM2.5,” she said, demanding that the trading mechanism be abolished.

Some attendants said the EPA should not hold only two public hearings in central and southern Taiwan, given that the residents of those regions are subject to serious air pollution.