Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Universiade controls begin

Traffic controls around the Sinjhuang Sports Complex in New Taipei City, which is to host several competitions during the Summer Universiade, started yesterday and are to last until Aug. 30. All temporary parking spaces near the complex will be subject to safety inspections, the New Taipei City Government’s Education Department deputy head Chiang Wei-min (蔣偉民) said. The city will provide 130 parking spaces at nearby Xintai Junior High School and Zhonggang Elementary School free of charge from 6am to 11pm between Friday and Aug. 29, Chiang said. All courts, fields and facilities at the park will be closed to the public for the duration of the Universiade, the city said, advising people to use sports facilities at junior-high and elementary schools nearby. The city is home to the Universiade Athletes’ Village and seven sports venues, including four at the park.

SOCIETY

Man hit by train in Taipei

A man died after jumping off a platform at the Taipei Railway Station late yesterday morning being hit by a train that was pulling into the station. The man, estimated to be about 50 years old, jumped on to the tracks from the station’s platform No. 3 at 11:19am and was hit by a southbound Chu-Kuang Express passenger train. He was rushed to the nearby National Taiwan University Hospital, but was found pronounced dead on arrival, firefighters said. Authorities offered few details about the man or whether he was trying to commit suicide, but said that he suffered multiple fractures to the bones in his limbs and ribs. Railway police are investigating the incident.

EARTHQUAKE

Tremors felt in Taitung

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake yesterday struck off the coast of Taitung County in eastern Taiwan at 8:08am, the Central Weather Bureau said. The temblor occurred in waters 82.3km south of Taitung County Government Hall at a depth of 63km, bureau data showed. It was felt most strongly in Taitung County’s Orchid Island (蘭嶼, Lanyu), where it registered 3 on the nation’s seven-point earthquake intensity scale. It had an intensity of 2 in Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and Nanwan (南灣), while it registered 1 in Taitung City, Jiali (佳里) in Tainan, Alishan in Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Douliou City (斗六) in Yunlin County and Changhua City, the bureau said. No casualties or injuries were reported.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Stipends introduced for Thai

Taiwan has launched a new graduate scholarship program that gives priority to children of Thai nationals who have worked or are working in Taiwan, as well as those from disadvantaged families, according to Taiwan’s representative office in Thailand.

Three scholarships are available starting this year and applications will be accepted from September, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand said. The office set up the scholarship in cooperation with the Chung Hwa Rotary Educational Foundation. To be eligible, applicants must be studying for a graduate degree in Taiwan, the office said. The scholarship amount is NT$160,000 (US$5,270) for doctoral students and NT$120,000 for master’s degree students, it added. The scholarship is aimed at promoting relations between the two countries and showing Taiwan’s appreciation for Thai migrant workers’ contribution to the nation’s economic development.