Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Pair killed in rooftop fire

A student from Tuvalu studying at Ming Chuan University and a Taiwanese woman were found dead after a fire that broke out at a rooftop add-on apartment in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) on Thursday night, police said yesterday. The student, identified as Alimau Logo Susuga, known as Logo, was studying in Ming Chuan’s International Business and Trade Program, the university confirmed yesterday. Police said the man was found along with the woman, who was also dead at the scene in the illegal structure on top of a three-story apartment building. The woman’s identity had not yet been determined because of the seriously charred condition of her body, police said. The cause of the blaze had also not yet been determined and the investigation was continuing, the police added. The fire broke out at about 7pm. Upon receiving the report of a blaze, the Shilin branch of the Taipei Fire Department dispatched 15 fire engines, three ambulances and 58 rescue personnel and paramedics to the scene. However, by the time they arrived the fire had already gutted the apartment, police said. Logo was a member of the Taipei Baboons rugby union club. Long-time club member Andrew Leakey told the Taipei Times: “Logo was a very talented and highly respected member of the club. He will be missed greatly by all his fellow players. The Baboons would like his close friends and family to know that we stand with them at this difficult time.”

ASTRONOMY

Meteor shower to peak today

The annual Perseid meteor shower is to peak late today and early tomorrow, with about 150 per hour predicted, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said yesterday. The best time to observe the Perseids, one of the most dazzling meteor showers each year, would be between 10pm today and sunrise tomorrow, the museum said. While the near-full moon might affect visibility, the meteor shower should still be outstanding because of a significant number of bright and colorful fireballs, it said. A fireball is a brighter-than-usual meteor, “brighter than any of the planets,” according to the International Astronomical Union. Meanwhile, another celestial event is expected this month when the Earth passes through the shadow of the moon on Aug. 21, creating a total solar eclipse, although it will be visible only in the US, the museum said. Such an event will not be visible in Taiwan until 2061, it added.

TRAFFIC

Cyclists issued 139 fines

More than 100 traffic tickets have been issued to cyclists for illegally riding on sidewalks since July 17, the Taipei Department of Transportation said on Thursday. The Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) stipulates that anyone caught riding on sidewalks, including covered sidewalks, outside of designated bike lanes or on any sidewalks that do not have signs allowing dual use by pedestrians and cyclists is subject to a fine of between NT$300 and NT$600. Since the regulations came into force last month, 139 traffic fines and 719 verbal warnings have been issued, department Commissioner Chang Jer-yang (張哲揚) said. Although most were let off with a warning, Chang said officers would fine cyclists if they endanger pedestrians. Depending on the circumstances, the final call is to be that of officers at the scene, he added. The measure is being strictly enforced on major thoroughfares such as Xinyi, Renai, Xinsheng S and Roosevelt roads that have a network of bike paths.