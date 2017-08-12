Taiwan ranks third in broadband speed: survey

Staff Writer, with CNA, LONDON

Taiwan has an average broadband speed of 34.4 megabits per second (Mbps), the third-fastest among 189 nations surveyed by Cable.co.uk, which released the results on Tuesday.

Cable.co.uk said it conducted more than 63 million speed tests across the world in the 12 months through May 10 and found that Singapore, Sweden and Taiwan had the fastest average broadband speeds, all surpassing 30Mbps, which is defined as “superfast.”

Singapore, at No. 1, recorded an average speed of 55.13Mbps, which means it would take about 18 minutes and 34 seconds to download 7.5 gigabytes (GB) of data — about the size of a high-definition movie, the survey showed.

Sweden was second with an average speed of 40.16Mbps, meaning it would take about 25 minutes and 30 seconds to finish the download.

In third place, Taiwan’s average speed was 34.4Mbps, which would allow a 7.5GB download in 29 minutes and 46 seconds.

South Korea, which is usually among the top-ranked nations in terms of average broadband speed, placed 16th with a mean download speed of 22.9Mbps.

At the bottom of the rankings was Yemen, recording a mean download speed of 0.34Mbps, which would take roughly two days to download 7.5GB of data.

Cable.co.uk, an advisory service dedicated to delivering up-to-date information on British broadband, TV, telephone and mobile providers, reported that the UK was lagging behind Slovakia, Slovenia, Bulgaria and other eastern European countries.

Ranked 31st, the UK had a mean download speed of 16.51Mbps, which means it would take about 1 hour and 2 minutes to download 7.5GB of data, the company said.

“These results offer us a fresh perspective on where we sit in the broadband world,” Cable.co.uk consumer telecoms analyst Dan Howdle said.

The UK is continuing its rollout of superfast broadband, is meeting goals and undertaking new initiatives, he added.

“However, clearly there are lessons to be learned both from Europe and from those topping the table,” he said.

Research group M-Lab, a partnership between think tank New America’s Open Technology Institute, Google Open Source Research and Princeton University’s PlanetLab, provided the data that was analyzed by Cable.co.uk.