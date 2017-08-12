Taipei court orders train bomber to pay TRA NT$6.8m

By Wu Cheng-feng, Wen Yu-te and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Taipei District Court yesterday ordered Lin Ying-chang (林英昌) to pay the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) NT$6.8 million (US$223,994) for causing extensive damage when he set off a bomb in a train in Taipei.

Lin, 56, on July 7 last year set off a homemade pipe bomb inside a commuter train near Songshan Railway Station, injuring 25 people, including himself.

The Taipei District Court on Feb. 22 sentenced him to 30 years in jail for attempted murder and illegal use of explosives.

The Taiwan High Court on Aug. 1 reduced the sentence to 29 years and 10 months in prison.

The court dismissed the defense’s argument that Lin has manic depression and did not intend to harm others.

The TRA filed a lawsuit seeking damages, despite Lin’s pleas for an out-of-court settlement and for a lower compensation amount.

The court yesterday said that Lin, who has tonsil cancer, purchased the firecrackers in Miaoli County in April last year.

Lin claimed that an operation to treat the cancer damaged his brain, causing him to become emotionally unhinged, which led to him attempting to detonate an explosive device in a train.

However, according to the finding by the detention ward’s psychiatrist, Lin was not suffering from any psychoses when he committed the act and his cognitive functions and self-control were in no way hampered.

Doctors said the treatment for Lin’s tonsil cancer would not have affected the brain or cerebral region.

Additional reporting by CNA