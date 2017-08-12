Veteran sculptor giving temple’s deities a makeover

By Liu Yu-ching and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Statues of gods from time to time need repairs, and sculptor Lin Chao-chin (林朝金) in Yunlin County’s Lunbei Township (崙背) is one of the best in the region.

Lin started his sculpting career at the age of 15, repairing the wooden statues at the local Kuanyin Temple on Penghu County’s Jibei Islet (吉貝嶼).

To date, Lin has accrued 45 years of experience under his belt.

Jibei is very close to the Longde Temple on Penghu Island’s Baisha Township (白沙), and Lin and his wife would often visit and pray at the temple.

Working at the temple was a dream for him, Lin said.

The temple’s deities seem to have heard his prayer, as just this year Lin was commissioned by the temple’s management committee director Cheng Chin-feng (鄭進豐) and seafood restaurant owner Chang Jui-chen (張瑞鎮) to help with a “makeover” of the statues.

Chang launched a fundraising campaign and received NT$2 million (US$65,880) to pay for the makeover of six statues, the temple said.

Lin and his wife have been staying at the temple since last month for the project, it said.

The temple’s deities show signs of heavy wear due to the passage of time and repairs would take about two-and-a-half months to complete, Lin said.

There are specific ratios for face-to-body proportions on statues of deities and the “makeover” is not limited to just the face of the statues, he said.

Lin said he was changing the face-to-body ratio of the statues from 1:3 to 1:5, which he said would bring the sculptures closer to the perfect ratio.

Chang and his son, Chang Tsung-yen (張宗雁), are recording the entire procedure on film, to document traditional handicraft for ages to come, the temple said.