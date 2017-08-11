Sports industry reform is imminent: Tsai

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A proposed amendment to the National Sports Act (國民體育法) would be key in reforming the sports industry, President Tsai Ying-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that the amendment is to be reviewed at an extra legislative session this month.

Tsai made the remarks at the National Sports Training Center in Kaohsiung, where she presented the nation’s Olympic flag to the head of Taiwan’s Universiade delegation, Vincent Chiang (江漢聲), who is chairman of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Association.

Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚), the 100m gold medalist in this year’s Asian Athletics Championship, accepted part of a NT$200,000 grant to enhance nutrition at the training center on behalf of the nation’s athletes.

“The amendment to the National Sports Act would be a key step toward genuine change in the sports industry, particularly the reforms that would be enforced among different sports associations,” Tsai said.

“We will stress the importance of having open agencies and financial transparency. Each one of them would also have to operate professionally and their operations would be evaluated objectively. We hope that the nation’s sports industry will have a new image after the reforms and that people can see the government’s determination to thoroughly implement them,” Tsai said.

Tsai also promised more material support for athletes and coaches, adding it is a responsibility that the government cannot relinquish.

She also said that the government has launched the second phase of refurbishment at the training center.

When the refurbishment is complete, the center will be a world-class facility with space for sports science and sports medicine researchers to conduct studies or work with national athletes, she said.

Tsai said more than 10,000 athletes from about 140 nations would compete in this year’s Summer Universiade.

Taiwan has 371 athletes competing in 22 categories and the national delegation has more than 500 members, Tsai said.

The delegation is the largest since 1987, she added.

“The Universiade is being held in Taiwan and in our home court. I am asking all the athletes to keep themselves in the best possible shape and keep the medals and honor in Taiwan,” she said.

Athletes could look up to Hsu Shu-ching (許淑淨), who won gold in women’s weightlifting in the 53kg category at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last year, Tsai said.

Hsu’s career took off after she won silver at the 2011 Universiade.