Residents seek protection for school’s two old trees

By Chang Hsuan-che / Staff reporter

Residents of Taichung’s Wuci District (梧棲) are seeking official protected designation for a 10m-tall palm tree at Yung Ning Elementary School due to its extraordinary height and more than 70 years of history, Taichung City Councilor Yang Tien-chung (楊典忠) said on Monday.

While ordinary palm trees grow to about 3m in height, the towering tree at the school’s entrance, one of the two oldest trees at the school, has grown to more than 10m and has left a lasting impression on many graduates.

The tree was planted during the Japanese colonial era, Yang said, citing local residents, adding that they hope the designation would ensure more disease control and environmental improvement measures for the tree.

They hope another old tree, an Albizia lebbeck, next to the school’s field can also receive protected status, he added.

A. lebbeck, a species native to Indomalaya, New Guinea and northern Australia, is often cultivated in other tropical and subtropical areas and has several English-language names, including flea tree, frywood and the woman’s tongue tree — due to the sound its seeds make as they rattle inside the pods.

Taichung Education Bureau officials said that they would help the school file applications with the city’s Agriculture Bureau.

Should the trees be designated as officially protected by the city, the school’s administration would be responsible for their environmental maintenance and management, the Education Bureau said.

The Education Bureau would also encourage teachers to incorporate tree protection lessons into curricula related to nature and science, environmental issues and local culture to enhance students’ knowledge of their historical and cultural background, the official said.