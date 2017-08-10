KMT’s Hau Lung-bin to stay on as vice chairperson

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) yesterday said he has accepted KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih’s (吳敦義) request that he continue in his position.

The former Taipei mayor made the comments during an interview before joining former Presidential Office vice secretary-general Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) in a teleconference with Lo’s Taiwanese supporters living in Phoenix, Arizona, to mark the launch of his first overseas campaign office for next year’s Taipei mayoral race.

Hau said he would assist Wu after he takes over as party chairman on Aug. 20 to promote harmony and solidarity within the KMT and discover young talent.

Young people are the key to the party, he said.

Hau said the KMT has a “good” chance of winning Taipei if it is united in its effort to identify the strongest candidate with whom voters can most easily identify.

This unity was something that had been wanting in the party, which is why the KMT lost in previous elections, he said.

Lo, who has made public his interest to seek the KMT’s nomination as its candidate for Taipei mayor, said he would be undaunted if he faces off against independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is leading in the polls.

He said Ko has notched up some accomplishments during his 32 months in office.

“For example, he is good at tearing stuff down,” Lo said.

“However, progress cannot be attained through demolition alone,” Lo said.

“It also requires planning and construction, and Ko has stalled Taipei in this regard,” Lo added.