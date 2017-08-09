Newborn dies of enterovirus infection

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first death from an enterovirus infection this year, a 16-day old girl.

Born in Tainan on July 11, she developed a high fever and was taken back to a local hospital on July 15, the CDC said.

She was diagnosed with low platelet count and abnormal liver function, but developed multiple organ failure, and the hospital reported the case as an enteroviruses infection with severe complications on July 19.

She died on July 27.

Test results showed that the baby was infected with coxsackievirus B3, but the source of the infection is not known, the agency said.

An investigation by the local health bureau determined that the baby’s parents, siblings, staff at the siblings’ preschool, and medical staff who delivered the baby had no signs of enterovirus infection, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said.

Out of the 33 cases of coxsackievirus B3 infection with severe complications reported since 2005, only five resulted in death, while nine of the total cases were infants less than one year old, Lin said.