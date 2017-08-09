KMT official Hung mocks Cabinet’s energy policy

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday ridiculed President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) energy policy and called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to identify the “private stash” of electricity that then-DPP lawmaker Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) claimed Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) had hidden in 2013.

“The hot and humid weather coupled with a shortfall in energy supplies has left people very unhappy. President Tsai, could you unveil the policy that you said would prevent a power shortage?” KMT Culture and Communications deputy director Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said at a news conference in Taipei.

During a campaign event in September 2015 in southern Taiwan, Tsai said the nation would not encounter an electricity shortfall.

“The DPP will do more than make promotional videos asking people to turn off their lights while they are away. We have a comprehensive and documented plan in place that will keep Taiwan from an energy shortfall amid growing demands for electricity,” Tsai said at the event.

During an inspection tour of the Linkou power plant in March, Tsai said the nation had a sufficient energy supply, but the national power supply indicator this week is at “red alert,” Hung said.

“Rather than just making civil servants turn off air conditioners, it is time that Tsai provided her so-called ‘comprehensive’ plan or apologizes,” he said.

Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kuang (李世光) has failed to attract or retain foreign companies that specialize in creating facilities to bolster alternative energy sources, Hung said, adding that Lee and Taipower chairman Chu Wen-chen (朱文成) should resign.

Referring to a 2013 news conference held by Cheng at which she accused the state-run company of having a “hidden stash of electricity,” Hung said that if the Tsai administration is unable to propose a method to ensure a sufficient energy supply, it should at least find the “hidden” electricity.

Tsai should name Ill-Gotten Assets Settlement Committee Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) as Taipower chairman since he “excels at investigations” and Cheng — who is now minister of culture — should be named its deputy chairman so she can identify where the “electricity stash” is hidden, Hung said.

DPP spokesman Wang Min-sheng (王閔生) said the KMT should “talk less,” since it could not even identify what triggered the red alert, which was ordered after a Hoping power plant pylon was toppled by Typhoon Nesat on July 29.

“The KMT is like someone who complains that there are not enough power outlets when the charging cable is broken,” Wang said.

“The government and the opposition parties should set an example by making a concerted effort to conserve electricity before the pylon is fixed. One is out of words for the actions of our friends at the KMT, who are vigorously criticizing from their air-conditioned offices,” he said.