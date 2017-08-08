Menthol-infused lotions pose danger to infants

By Chen Chien-chih and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Menthol-infused baby oil that is commonly used to relieve abdominal pain in infants is dangerous for children under two years of age and their use on infants has been banned by the Food and Drug Administration, Taichung’s Asia University Hospital pediatrician Chang Yu-tzu (張鈺孜) said.

Menthol is a neural inhibitor, that relaxes the smooth muscles and suppresses intestinal movements, which is why topical application of menthol-infused oils and ointments relieve abdominal pain, Chang said.

Abdominal pain in babies can be induced by colic or in rare cases, intussusception, he said.

However, while menthol provides relief, it is unsafe for infants because their skin is sensitive and their central nervous system is more vulnerable to the effects of menthol, he said.

The Food and Drug Administration banned menthol oils, ointments and inhalants for children under two years of age several years ago, he said.

When absorbed through the skin, excessive menthol can induce seizure, impair consciousness and inhibit breathing, he said.

The risks are heightened when menthol-infused substances are ingested, inhaled or rubbed on the face or chest of an infant, he said.

A safe way to relieve bloating and abdominal pain in an infant is to massage their stomach in a clockwise direction and to give them probiotics, Chang said.

Any ointment should used only when advised by a pediatrician, he said.

Menthol can also cause adverse effects in women who are pregnant or lactating, or people with a history of epilepsy, severe acid reflux, gallbladder inflammation or severe disorders of the liver, he said.