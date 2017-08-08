Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

FOOD

Stinky tofu tops survey

Stinky tofu has been voted the most popular food in Taipei’s night markets in an online survey released on Saturday by the Taipei City Market Administration Office. The survey asked participants to choose their 10 favorite foods sold at Taipei’s night markets from a list of 33 items, collecting 17,000 votes. Stinky tofu topped the list with 1,482 votes, followed by oyster omelette with 1,279 votes and fried chicken fillet with 1,025 votes, according to the survey. Rounding out the top 10 were popcorn chicken, bubble tea, sweet potato balls, pork ribs stewed with Chinese medicinal herbs, tofu pudding, oyster vermicelli with pig intestines and steak. Stinky tofu, noted for its strong odor and taste, is tofu marinated in brine made from fermented milk, vegetables and meat.

TRAVEL

Canada raises program quota

More Taiwanese would be able to participate in working holiday programs in Canada this year after the nation raised its quota for Taiwanese participants from 1,000 to 1,200, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The Canadian government raised the quota for the remainder of this year due to an enthusiastic response, the ministry said in a press release, adding that Taiwanese interested in the program can still submit applications. The working holiday agreement between the two nations took effect in 2010. Under the program, people aged from 18 to 35 from the two nations can travel and work in the other nation for up to one year.

SOCIETY

Alian radio to go on air

The first nationwide Aboriginal radio station is to start broadcasting tomorrow, airing content in 16 Aboriginal languages. The Alian 96.3 radio station, operated by the Indigenous Peoples Cultural Foundation, is to feature 15 programs on a wide range of topics, including music and entertainment, cooking, social care, tourism, parental education, arts, sports and healthcare, according to the foundation’s Web site. The radio station will work with voice actors and Aboriginal language teachers, the foundation said. Alian means “good friends” in Paiwan, the foundation said, expressing hope that the radio station will become “good friends” with Taiwanese, spur conversations about Aboriginal issues and promote the Aboriginal cultures. The station is expected to reach more than 90 percent of the nation’s Aboriginal villages and more than 70 percent of its Aboriginal population.

CRIME

Soldiers pass heroin test

The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office has decided not to press charges of drug use against 10 soldiers and officers stationed at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base after they tested negative for heroin. The prosecutors are trying to find the source of 53 packages of amphetamines found in different parts of the base in February, the office said yesterday. The packages were scattered over a 2km stretch on the base, the office said. Following the find, the Ministry of National Defense ordered all 2,555 soldiers and officers stationed on the base to undergo urine tests for drugs. Ten people tested positive for heroin, but they denied using the drug. Prosecutors collected hair samples for an advanced examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, which found no trace of heroin in the samples. The institute said the positive results could be caused by a cold medicine.