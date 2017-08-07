Exhibit features wedding dresses inspired by gods

By Liu Wan-chun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition in Tainan is featuring wedding clothes created by fashion designer Wu Liang-yi (吳亮儀), who drew inspiration from the costumes of temple gods in Taiwanese folk religion.

The choice of wedding clothes in the nation is limited to western dresses and suits or traditional Chinese robes, Wu said, adding that she aims to create an alternative that is unique to Taiwan’s culture and traditions.

The exhibition, titled “Embroidering Eastern Mythology,” is to run until Sunday at the National Tainan Living Art Center.

The designs draw inspiration from the robes of temple gods in Taiwanese Taoism, such as sea goddess Matsu (媽祖), Taoist deities Jiutan Xuannu (九天玄女) and Lu Dongbin (呂洞賓), and mythological themes, Wu said.

Her work was recognized by an award last year at the Fashion Asia event in the tailor-made haute couture category.

Taiwanese-style weaving and embroidery are blended in her designs with Western tailoring and embellishments to create a look that is fashionable, and showcases the craft of traditional Taiwanese tailors, Wu said.

Many of her dresses were made in collaboration with Tainan-based traditional workshops, such as Splendor Embroidery (光彩繡莊), and other embroiderers who clothe the statutes of temple gods, she said.

She first came up with the idea 10 years ago when designing costumes for a student beauty pageant, Wu said.

At the time, her designs were Western-inspired, and the students’ request for “ethnic costumes” made her realize that Taiwan lacks distinctive clothes, she added.

Canvassing participants at international events for things they are most curious about in Taiwan, she found that the nation’s temples and religion generate the greatest interest internationally, prompting her to make clothes inspired by Taiwan’s gods and goddesses, Wu said.