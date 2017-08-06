Ko: Universiade venues could be used for e-sports

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Universiade sports venues could be used for international video gaming competitions, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko made the remarks while attending the opening ceremony of the International College Cup of a multiplayer online battle video game tournament in Taipei.

Young people from many countries had gathered in Taiwan for the competition, making it similar to a “Universiade” of competitive video gaming, he said.

The city government recognizes competitive video gaming as a sport, Ko said, adding that he had asked the industry: “What can I do for you” many times to help it grow as an industry.

The Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium, a Universiade venue, was designed as a multipurpose venue, seating about 7,000 people, he said, adding that it could be used to host video gaming competitions.

Asked about the risk of international crime during the Universiade by reporters citing a burglary at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters this week allegedly committed by a South Korean citizen, Ko said the city government was involved with national security, but because Taiwan is excluded from the Interpol, Japan and the US are supplying wanted lists.

Ko also responded to his good performance in an online poll about next year’s mayoral elections, which showed 42.5 percent of respondents believed the Taipei Dome project was being postponed because Ko “emphasizes public safety.”

He had always insisted on legality and public safety, so the construction company should not try to file lawsuits and use bribery, Ko said.