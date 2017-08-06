BCC probe a bid to persecute Ma, ex-spokesman says

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Former presidential office spokesman Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) on Friday blasted the Taipei Prosecutors’ Office for reopening an investigation into the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) 2006 sale of the Broadcasting Corp of China (BCC), saying the renewed probe is aimed at persecuting former president Ma Ying-Jeou (馬英九).

“I would not say that I ‘suspect’ the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office of persecuting Ma. I am sure of it,” Lo said on Facebook.

He accused the office of being the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) “hit man.”

The move is immoral, he said, adding that he is “100 percent confident” that Ma, who is listed as a defendant in the case, is innocent.

“When authoritarianism becomes a fact, revolution becomes an obligation,” he said, quoting French poet Victor Hugo and using the slogan that became popular during the Sunflower movement in 2014.

“If the ‘cleanest’[former] president is sent to jail, this unscrupulous government will ultimately pay the price,” he said.

The KMT-controlled Central Investment Co in 2005 sold the BCC, China Television Co (CTV) and Central Motion Picture Corp (CMPC) at then-KMT chairman Ma’s orders.

Media personality Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) in 2006 acquired the BCC’s broadcasting department for NT$1 billion (US$33 million at the current exchange rate).