Vets’ group puts Taiwan in global spotlight: Tsai

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday thanked the Taiwan Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) for bringing greater international exposure to Taiwan, praising the organization as a role model in the nation’s efforts to promote diplomacy.

In a meeting with executive members of the association, Tsai also said that the nation’s experience in animal quarantine and healthcare plays an important role in its efforts at international cooperation and exchanges.

Tsai said she had learned that the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) advocates the concept of “One Health,” or carrying out healthcare and quarantine work with a global and cross-species vision.

“Veterinarians’ active participation in international affairs is one of the most important ways to strengthen domestic animal quarantine and improve the professionalism of Taiwan’s vets,” Tsai told her guests.

Tsai met the veterinarians, led by TVMA Honorary Chairman Johnson Chiang (江世明), at the Presidential Office in Taipei and extended her congratulations to Chiang, who is to take over as World Veterinary Association (WVA) president at the 33rd World Veterinary Congress to be held Aug. 27 to Aug. 31 in Incheon, South Korea.

Chiang is to be the first Asian president of the VWA since the association was founded in 1863.