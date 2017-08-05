Tourism Bureau signs New York Mets as visitor numbers grow

Staff writer, with CNA, NEW YORK CITY

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau on Thursday announced it is to collaborate with the New York Mets baseball team on a series of events in the week leading up to the annual Taiwan Day on Aug. 20 to attract more US visitors.

During the Taiwan tourism week, which starts on Aug. 14, a series of commercials promoting tourism to Taiwan are to be aired on SNY, a regional sports TV network majority-owned by the New York Mets, the bureau said.

Videos promoting Taiwan are also to be aired on the Citi Field stadium’s big screen on Aug. 16, when the Mets host the New York Yankees for the third Subway Series game of the year, it said.

In addition, 40,000 free T-shirts sponsored by the Tourism Bureau are to be handed out to fans who attend an Aug. 18 game between the Mets and the Miami Marlins, the bureau said.

On Aug. 20, there will be traditional Taiwanese performances outside the ballpark at New York’s Mets Plaza, it said.

The bureau said it is also organizing a lucky draw called the Take Off to Taiwan Sweepstakes in cooperation with SNY, the two winners of which are to be offered free trips to Taiwan with five-star hotel accommodation.

People can take part in the draw between Aug. 7 and Sept. 4 by filling in an online questionnaire.

In the first half of the year, the number of North American visitors to Taiwan increased by 10 percent from the same period last year, Tourism Bureau New York office director Michael Chang (張政源) said.

Chang said he was confident 10 percent growth could be achieved for the whole of the year.