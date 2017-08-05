Indonesian drug bust leads police to local suspects

By Huang Chien-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Criminal Investigation Bureau’s (CIB) southern regional office on Tuesday arrested three men in connection with a high-profile narcotics raid last month in Indonesia’s Banten Province, where local police recovered 1 tonne of amphetamines after killing a Taiwanese man.

The raid in Indonesia on July 13, said to be the largest ever in that country in terms of the quantity of drugs recovered, was the culmination of intelligence-sharing and cooperation between the two nations’ law enforcement agencies, the CIB’s southern regional office said.

The three men, identified as two brothers surnamed Yen (顏) and a man surnamed Tuan (段), are believed to be important members of the group responsible for the trafficking operation in Indonesia, CIB Second Criminal Investigation Corps Commander Chen Chih-chen (陳志埕) said.

Tainan district prosecutors assigned to the case had filed to hold the suspects in custody without bail out of concern that they might try to run or collude to give false testimony, Chen said.

CIB agents are investigating the purported smuggling organization in order to identify and apprehend its Taiwanese members, the CIB said.

Its agents had also questioned the Taiwanese suspects held in Indonesian custody, the bureau said.

The trio had been on the run since the arrests in Indonesia until they were arrested in Tainan and Taichung on warrants issued by Tainan prosecutor Hsu Chia-lung (許嘉龍), Chen said.

The three suspects told CIB agents that they had no prior knowledge of the alleged smuggling ring until they were enlisted into the operation via a job advertisement placed in a paper for overseas cargo-movers, Chen said.

The Yen brothers and Tuan put the blame on Lin Ming-hui (林明輝), the man shot and killed by Indonesian police during last month’s raid, but CIB agents and the prosecutors did not find their story credible, Chen said.