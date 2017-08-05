Delegation visits US base to see staff support system

Staff Writer, with CNA

A delegation of Taiwanese lawmakers on Thursday visited a military base in Hawaii to learn more about the support system there for US personnel and their families, a member of the delegation said.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said on Facebook that the delegation visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu.

The facility, which is the amalgamation of two bases, serves the US Air Force and US Navy, providing support for military personnel and their families.

The lawmakers were briefed on the morale and welfare of the people living at the base, Wang said.

The facilities at the base include schools, childcare centers and recreational and sports complexes, he said.

It is a good model for Taiwan, which is shifting to an all-volunteer military, Wang said.

“We have to show respect to the soldiers dedicated to safeguarding Taiwan and treat them well,” he said.

In another Facebook post, Wang said that the delegation met with US Major General Arthur Logan, adjutant general for the Hawaii National Guard and the director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The delegation was briefed about the mission of the US National Guard, Wang said.

The delegation, comprised of DPP and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers on the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, is visiting the US to promote military exchanges with Taiwan.