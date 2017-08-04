Court upholds schoolgirl killer’s life sentence

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by prosecutors and upheld a lower court ruling of a life sentence and deprivation of civil rights for life for Kung Chung-an (龔重安), who was convicted of the 2015 killing of an eight-year-old girl at a school in Taipei.

It was the final verdict; the decision cannot be appealed.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty, calling the killing “a most serious crime” that has caused fear among the public and deserved capital punishment.

The Supreme Court determined that Kung, 31, was guilty of the “deliberate killing of a child by an adult” at Wenhua Elementary School in Beitou District (北投) on May 29, 2015.

He followed the girl, surnamed Liu (劉), into a washroom and cut her throat with a kitchen knife.

Liu died in hospital the following day.

Prosecutors indicted Kung two months later.

Legal experts said it was noteworthy that the justice system expedited the case, with yesterday’s verdict following the Taiwan High Court’s ruling in May.

The Taipei Shilin District Court in the first trial in February last year handed down a life sentence.

Experts said that due to the nature of the crime and its negative effect on public safety, the justice system moved it through the courts quickly to send a strong message that such acts would be dealt with swiftly.

Psychiatric assessments from three different hospitals said it was more than 50 percent certain Kung had psychosis, but had not received treatment.

He said he had delusional thoughts and heard voices in his head, the assessments said.

In yesterday’s verdict, the judges said they rejected the death penalty because Kung could be treated for mental illness and might be rehabilitated.

“If the defendant receives treatment, including medication and proper psychiatric counseling, it would be possible to remedy his psychological disorder,” the judges said.

“Through rehabilitation during his jail sentence, there is the possibility of reintegration back into society,” they added.