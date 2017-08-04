Lagos office has found a new site: foreign ministry

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

A new location in Lagos has been found for the nation’s representative office in Nigeria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that the African nation has resisted an ultimatum to relocate its representative office from Taipei, citing budget difficulties.

“We have found an appropriate location in Lagos. Even though the owner was only willing to sell, a local friend took an interest in the property and has purchased it,” Department of West Asian and African Affairs Director-General Chen Chun-shen (陳俊賢) said.

The nation’s representative office should be able to rent the property and move in after two or three months of renovations, Chen said.

The ministry’s staff were in June forcibly evicted from the mission in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, following a months-long standoff that saw Representative Chao Chia-pao (趙家寶) recalled after Nigeria refused to guarantee his safety.

The office was also ordered to change its name and cease providing consular services, such as issuing visas.

Nigeria was ordered to move its trade office out of Taipei, Chen said, adding that talks are ongoing.

“They have already been notified and have told their government, but they have said that they face financial difficulties and do not have enough money to finance a move,” Chen said.

Nigerian representatives have raised the prospect of closing the office, but have yet to make a final decision, Chen added.

The move was ordered in response to the forced relocation of Taiwan’s representative office from Abuja.