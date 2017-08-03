Post office mulling elderly care centers in underused offices

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Post is considering building elderly care centers in underused spaces at some of its post offices nationwide.

The policy proposal was revealed on Tuesday, when the state-run company announced an increase in postage for mail and packages.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) had asked the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to study the possibility of including post offices in the nation’s long-term care system.

Department of Post and Telecommunications Director-General Wang Ting-chun (王廷俊) said that Chunghwa Post researched available options and briefed the ministry on them.

The company’s preliminary plan is to focus on underused spaces in post offices to build elderly care centers through partnerships with the private sector, he said.

Chunghwa Post, which has 1,300 offices nationwide, has been asked to conduct a comprehensive survey of utilization at each post office, Wang said.

The company must also research the long-term care service needs in each region, he added.

Regulations also need to be amended to allow the postal company to enter the long-term care business, Wang said, adding that the company would submit a report on related issues and how it plans to address them.

Chunghwa Post owns Taipei-based Postal Hospital, the operation of which it has outsourced to a private contractor, he said.

The hospital’s orthopedics department is particularly popular among elderly patients, as the hospital’s director is an orthopedist known for his knee replacement surgery expertise, Wang said.

The company plans to build a second facility on an adjacent plot housing the hospital’s parking lot, Wang said, adding that the new hospital would serve mainly elderly patients.

Chunghwa Post also plans to build a nursing home on a property in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), he added.