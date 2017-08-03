NOWnews dismisses 12 reporters in restructuring

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Online news network NOWnews on Monday dismissed 12 reporters, citing a need to adapt to the new trends of the Internet of Things.

One former reporter on Tuesday said that all reporters were told to report to the office on Monday afternoon, when they were told that the company was undergoing restructuring that required several of them to be fired.

The dismissal notice was effective immediately and those let go were told not to show up the next day, the former reporter said.

The 12 received severance pay, the ex-employee said.

NOWnews chief operating officer Chang Hsin-ting (張欣婷) on Tuesday said that a meeting of the company’s board last week approved the restructuring to meet new media trends, adding that about 10 percent of the firm’s staff had been dismissed.

As online game publisher Gamania Digital Entertainment Co is on the company’s board, NOWnews has no financial troubles, Chang said, adding that the layoffs would be for the betterment of the firm.

Taipei Department of Labor official Liu Chia-hung (劉家鴻) said that NOWnews has reported the dismissal of 17 of 126 staff over the past two months and, as such, the company is not legally considered to have “laid off” staff.

However, dismissed employees should note that the firm is obligated by law to notify employees 10 days before dismissals can take effect, he added.

The report submitted to the department showed that 12 of the 17 former employees are scheduled to be dismissed on Wednesday next week, Liu said, adding that even if they are told not to go to work, the company is required to pay them wages until their termination date.

Dismissed workers should be aware that severance pay is proportional to time spent on the job, Liu said, adding that stipulations of the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) must be observed if an employee has been on the job 30 days past the three-year mark.

Such individuals should gain a better understanding about their rights regarding filing for unemployment subsidies, he added.