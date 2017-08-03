President urges party solidarity for Yunlin polls

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called for solidarity among Yunlin County Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians ahead of next year’s mayoral and councilor elections, as the re-election prospects of Yunlin County Commissioner Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) have reportedly been hampered by his disagreement with prominent local party members.

“Solidarity is the foundation for winning elections. The only common goal we have is re-election so we can continue developing Yunlin County, and prove the quality and stability of the DPP administration,” Tsai said at a meeting of the party’s Central Standing Committee in Taipei.

The president asked Lee to “keep it up” as the commissioner presented a report of “green” energy development in the county during the meeting.

The DPP has reportedly listed the county as a constituency that might shift its support to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in next year’s elections, as Lee’s administration has been engulfed in several issues, including insufficient waste-treatment capacity and the backlash from religious groups against an environmental measure to reduce the burning of religious offerings.

The rift between Lee and DPP legislators Su Chih-feng (蘇治芬) and Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國) also appears to be widening, which could further affect Lee’s prospects for re-election, local media reports said.

Tsai said the collaboration of the three prominent Yunlin politicians was important to secure re-election.

“Yunlin has begun to transition to ‘green’ energy and is increasingly developing agriculture, long-term care and social welfare under the management of former county commissioner Su and Commissioner Lee. Legislator Liu has also been working for the welfare of county residents in the Legislative Yuan,” Tsai said.

“I ask everyone to gear up for the local elections next year. It is imperative to protect our administration in Yunlin,” she said.

The president said the county would be developed as a “green” energy hub as the region’s weather and coastline conditions are appropriate for harvesting solar and wind energy.

Efforts are under way to develop the county, including upgrading a local industrial park, developing a joint energy venture with government and private capital, developing power generation technology and easing restrictions on energy development, she said.

Lee hit back at the media reports, saying they were “exaggerating” the county’s political problems.

“Su and Liu have enjoyed a large support base in the county and their role in maintaining DPP dominance in the county is essential,” Lee said.

The commissioner said he would convince local voters with his performance to win re-election.

The county has contributed about 5 percent to the nation’s “renewable” energy output and that is expected to double by 2025, the year the DPP has pledged to rid the nation of nuclear power, Lee added.