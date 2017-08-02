Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORT

Taipei tests autonomous bus

A self-driving bus, the EZ10, was tested early yesterday morning on a closed road in Taipei. The city government said the driverless bus is to be tested on a closed 463m section of Xinyi Road’s exclusive bus lane between Fuxing S and Dunhua S roads from 1am to 4am every day until Saturday. Data about road conditions are to be collected so the vehicle technology becomes familiar with road conditions and can react to incidents. The tests could also help the city formulate new transportation policies. The EZ10 can hold 12 passengers and is battery-powered. The city is to invite focus groups during the last two days of testing to give feedback and raise awareness about possible “smart” transportation solutions, the Taipei Department of Information Technology said. The bus can run at a maximum speed of 40kph for 14 hours on one battery charge, the city government said. The bus is made by French Easymile company and uses US-made light sensors and a Taiwanese-made computer system.

OBITUARY

Liu Wen-hsiung dies at 62

People First Party (PFP) Deputy Secretary-General Liu Wen-hsiung (劉文雄) died on Monday at Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital. He was 62. Liu was taken to the hospital on July 21 at about 1:20am after collapsing at his home in Keelung. He had no vital signs when he arrived at the hospital and had been in a coma since. Liu’s family said he had been vomiting after drinking and lost consciousness. The Presidential Office conveyed condolences to his family, with Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) describing Liu as a very special friend. Liu, who served in the Legislative Yuan from 1999 to 2008, was one of PFP Chairman James Soong’s (宋楚瑜) most important aides.

DIPLOMACY

Delegation meets Ed Royce

A Legislative Yuan delegation met with US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce in California on Monday to exchange views on a wide range of issues. The delegation, consisting of members of the US Senate’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, discussed arms sales to Taiwan and the nation’s participation in international organizations during the one-hour meeting. They also touched on measures to rescue human rights advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who has been detained in China since March 19. US President Donald Trump’s Taiwan policy, the situation in Asia and cyberattacks were also discussed, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) said on Facebook. The delegation is also to visit Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and the US Pacific Command in Hawaii.

LOTTERY

Eleven special prize winners

Eleven people won the invoice lottery NT$10 million (US$330,513) special prize for May to June, while 11 people won the NT$2 million grand prize, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Winners can claim their prizes from Sunday to Nov. 6, the ministry added. The special prize winning number is 99768846. The grand prize winning number is 83660478. The NT$200,000 first prize winning numbers are 70628612 and 87596250 as well as 97294175. Of the 11 special prize invoices, two were issued by FamilyMart convenience stores, both in New Taipei City’s Zhonghe District (中和) for purchases of NT$20 and NT$148 respectively.