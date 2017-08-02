Ho-Hai-Yan music festival to feature amended program

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival in New Taipei City, which was postponed from its original start on Friday last week as a result of Typhoon Nesat, is to begin on Friday, the New Taipei City Government announced on Monday.

The original performance program scheduled for last weekend is to be revised, but the three-day festival would be every bit as exciting as planned, the New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department said in a statement.

Organizers urged attendees to make use of public transport, including trains and shuttle buses from local parking lots, to reach the venue.

More information about train schedules can be found on the Taiwan Railways Administration Web site for revised timetables due to the festival.

On Friday, The Roadside Inn, winners of last year’s Ho-Hai-Yan Indie Music Awards, are to open the event. They are to be followed by a “music battle” event as bands, two at a time, take to the left and right stages to play songs from the same musical genre.

Two of the musical styles to be included are ska and taike (台客) rock.

On the following day, 10 Taiwanese bands are to compete in the annual Ho-Hai-Yan Indie Music Awards competition.

Sadog are to replace The City Rain Man, who were forced to pull out because a band member has to perform military service on the rescheduled dates.

On the final day, commercial bands join the lineup, with performances by Hong Kong rock band GDJYB and DJ Mykal.

Hip-hop supergroup G.U.T.S are to headline the event on the final day, along with popular ballad singer Cheer Chen (陳綺貞).

The music festival is held annually on Fulong Beach in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮).

The festival, which is now in its 17th year, is famous for the Ho-Hai-Yan Indie Music Awards competition and commercial bands performing in the music lineup.