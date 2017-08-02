Authorities arrest, release man over young girl porn

Staff writer, with CNA

A man with a fetish for young schoolgirls was on Monday released on bail after being arrested at his home in Taipei for taking pictures of nude girls and allegedly forcing them to engage in obscene acts.

The man, surnamed Lin (林), was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on suspicion of violating the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例) after being taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Lin, a graduate student at National Taiwan University, was released on bail of NT$50,000 because he admitted to wrongdoing and he did not try to erase evidence when bureau officials raided his apartment, the China Times online reported.

Bureau officials found images of at least 121 unidentified young girls in his computer during the raid.

Lin, 22, told investigators he has a fetish for mainly junior-high school and elementary-school students, who he said he met through several social media platforms, such as Line, BeeTalk and Facebook.

After making their acquaintance online, Lin would ask the girls to go out on a date and then trick them into posing nude for him and committing other obscene acts, the bureau said.

Lin allegedly threatened the girls by telling them that he would expose their identities should they not comply with his demands.

Lin’s computer, mobile phones and external hard drives have been seized, said the investigators, who questioned him before transferring his case to prosecutors.