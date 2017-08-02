COA unveils new rules for imports from Japan

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday announced new regulations governing imports of pet food, fertilizers and elvers in the face of public concern over radiation contamination in Japanese products.

The government had planned to lift a ban on food imports from Japan’s Gunma, Tochigi, Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures, which had been imposed due to fears that they were affected by the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in March 2011, but met strong public resistance.

Over the past year, the council has gathered public opinion regarding possible radioactive contamination in human foods as well as agricultural materials, COA Department of International Affairs Deputy Director-General Lin Chia-jung (林家榮) said.

While no pet food or elvers have been imported from the five prefectures since 2011, the council considers it necessary to set clear standards to allay public concerns, Lin said.

For pet food, the council has set a combined limit of 600 becquerels (Bq) of cesium-134 and cesium-137 per kilogram in a proposed amendment to the Regulations Governing Pet Food Manufacturers’ Reporting Management (寵物食品業者申報辦法).

Companies planning to import pet foods from the prefectures will have to file an application for radioactivity testing, he said, adding that products exceeding the standards would be destroyed at customs.

For elvers from Japan, the council set the limit at 100Bq of iodine-131 per kilogram, while the aggregate limit for cesium-134 and cesium-137 is 100Bq.

Fertilizer importers have to obtain a certificate and ensure that products imported from the prefectures contain no traces of radioactivity, the council said.

The new rules regarding elvers and fertilizers took effect yesterday, while the rules for pet food are to go into effect after 60 days, Lin said, adding that the council would inform the WTO about the new regulations for pet food.