Wu Den-yih and Eric Chu deny mayoral race report

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) yesterday denied news reports that said he might run for Kaohsiung mayor next year, while New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) also rejected reports that said the KMT could nominate him for next year’s Tainan mayoral race.

Citing unnamed sources, the Chinese-language Apple Daily on Monday reported that Wu, goaded by KMT members, has agreed to campaign for Kaohsiung mayor, a position he held from 1990 to 1998, on the condition that “he takes the lead in polls.”

The KMT is scrapping its original plan of winning Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung in next year’s local elections and is deliberating a more “aggressive” strategy to secure victory in the six special municipalities, the report said.

The KMT is considering naming Chu its Tainan mayoral candidate, the Apple Daily said, citing Chu’s father-in-law and former Tainan commissioner Kao Yu-jen’s (高育仁) influence on Tainan politics.

“If the KMT is to bounce back from rock bottom, it is important that it takes the two largest southern municipalities seriously,” the reported cited a Wu camp member as saying.

Wu yesterday said he had never made those remarks, adding that no one has approached him with the reported proposal.

Chu, in response to media queries, also rebutted the report yesterday.

“I have said this many times. There have been all kinds of rumors that I would run in Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and even Kaohsiung. All of them were false,” he said.

His focus is on his mayoral duties right now, he added.