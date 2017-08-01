Chinese immigrant cultivates dragon fruit, new skills on farm in Tainan

Staff writer, with CNA

Peng Yan-yan (彭燕燕), who is originally from China, has worked hard on her land, toiling for months on end — clearing, plowing, planting and harvesting — because she knows exactly what it means to enjoy “the fruits of your labor.”

Her prodigious efforts and ingenuity have not been in vain. The fields are now filled with a bountiful harvest, as she proudly surveys her dragon fruit farm that seems to stretch for kilometers on end in Tainan.

Peng, who originally hails from Guangxi Province in south central China, said her parents are both farmers, but she never once thought about becoming a farmer until she arrived in Taiwan.

“I only started to pick up farming after I got married,” she said on Sunday.

Married for 15 years, with three children, Peng said that although it is tough being a farmer, knowing that she is working alongside her husband and children has always been her greatest joy.

Despite her accomplishments, Peng said she is willing to pick up new skills, like learning how to use a computer.

Having barely started secondary school, Peng said she appreciates the National Immigration Agency’s Southern Administration Corps for providing her with a free self-learning program that allows her to learn how to use computers at home.

“I always wanted to learn about computers, but never had the chance to do so,” she said, adding that she would like to keep pace with the times.