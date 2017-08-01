Caregivers not collecting wages despite court order

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

A court ruling allowing hundreds of Indonesian caregivers to claim compensation for fraud has attracted a only handful of claimants due to uncooperative employers, the Legal Aid Foundation said yesterday.

Prosecutors said the Dobest/Chi Zhi labor agency have made illegal deductions from the salaries of 5,282 Indonesian caregivers between 2005 and 2008 for a total gain of more than NT$221 million (US$7.3 million).

The Taichung branch of the Taiwan High Court has ruled in favor of the foundation in a class-action lawsuit against the agency.

“When we came to Taiwan, we were taken to Dobest offices and told to sign a bunch of papers before they made a video recording of us saying that we were willingly allowing them to make deductions from our salaries,” said Indonesian caregiver Endah Yani, a participant in the foundation’s lawsuit.

She said she was not completely aware of the documents’ contents — since found to be falsified promissory notes — until discovering drastic deductions from her monthly salary.

“I only received NT$1,800 out of my first month’s pay, and NT$3,500 for the next month,” she said. “That was way too much, but we still had to continue working. Even though it was suspicious, I was just an Indonesian hired hand in a foreign nation where I did not know anyone — where could I turn?”

Foundation lawyer Chiu Jung-ying (邱榮英) said most of the affected caregivers had seen about NT$12,000 illegally deducted from their below-minimum wage salaries of less than NT$16,000 per month, on top of legal deductions.

Taiwanese labor agencies are allowed to make deductions from foreign workers’ salaries to pay for Indonesian labor agency fees, which often amount to several months’ salary.

“We saw that caregivers had two deduction schedules — only one of which was the government-mandated version,” said Chen Li-chun (陳莉鈞), the Miaoli County labor inspector who uncovered the illegal deductions.

Chiu said despite the court ruling, only about 70 of the caregivers affected by the verdict have claimed compensation, even though the foundation has contacted all of their employers.

“Employers are afraid that this could result in caregivers having to leave or attend court sessions, leaving them with no one to care for their elderly relatives,” she said, adding that only about 10 employers helped the foundation contact caregivers.

The court ruling affects about 1,400 Indonesian caregivers nationwide, she said.

The Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei failed to send a representative to a news conference yesterday, Chiu said.