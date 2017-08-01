Subsidies alone not enough to boost birthrate: Mayor Ko

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Providing childbirth subsidies alone might not be enough to encourage couples to have children, so the city government will work to increase childcare support, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

His comments came as the Taipei City Department of Civil Affairs released a survey showing that about 70 percent of young parents in the city think the ideal number of children is two, about 39 percent think they could only just make ends meet if they had a second child and 29 percent thought two would be difficult.

The department also released a new 30-second commercial starring TV personality Charles “Blackie” Chen (陳建州) urging young couples to have two children.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were both the second child in their families, and if their parents had stopped at one child, people’s lives today would be very different, the mayor said.

Ko said that he had grown up with two siblings and had three children, so he believes that people with siblings might have a diversified and interesting life growing up, compared with only children.

Citing the department’s data that showed about 70 percent of the only children wished for a sibling, and a majority of parents said they were willing to have more children if they received more support from the government, Ko said: “Just providing a childbirth subsidy is not enough, because families have to continue raising and educating the child.”

The policy could provide a little support, but as many parents think private childcare centers are too expensive and that it is too difficult to find a place in government-funded centers, Ko said that he is considering subsidizing private childcare centers.

However, the city government was still working out how much money it could allocate, he said.