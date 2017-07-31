Indonesia arrests 22 Taiwanese on suspicion of fraud

Staff writer, with CNA, Jakarta

Indonesian police on Saturday conducted raids at several locations against an alleged telecommunications fraud ring and arrested 73 suspects, of whom 22 are Taiwanese, an Indonesian police official said.

Indonesian National Police Special Task Commander Tornagogo Sihombing said police had monitored the suspected fraud ring for several months before launching the raids in Jakarta, Sarabaya and Batam.

Police estimated that each suspect received monthly payments of US$1,498, Tornagogo said.

Police arrested 27 suspects in the upscale Benoa Community in Bali on Saturday evening, he said.

Among the suspects, 10 are Taiwanese and the others are Chinese, he added.

Police also arrested 12 Taiwanese, 33 Chinese and a Malaysian in Surabaya, Indonesian media reported.

Tornagogo said the suspects are believed to be members of an international fraud ring that had previously been discovered in Jakarta.

The ringleaders might have set up operational bases elsewhere in the nation in a bid to avoid the authorities, he said.

The suspected fraud ring was found to be active in other nations in the region, Tornagogo said.