Intel channels set up for Universiade

By Chung Li-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The development of bilateral counterterrorism intelligence-sharing channels with the US, Japan, Germany and other EU member states has enabled the nation to offset the security disadvantages of its exclusion from Interpol, a high-ranking government official said yesterday on condition of anonymity.

Designed to provide real-time intelligence about terrorism, the intelligence channels are expected to remain operational after the Universiade, the official said.

More than 12,000 athletes from 150 nations are to participate in the Summer Universiade, which opens on Aug. 19 in Taipei, and the National Police Agency is planning to deploy 5,000 police officers and 2,000 Central Police University cadets to provide security.

Foreign governments are helping Taiwan with counter-terrorism measures to help protect their citizens coming to Taipei to participate in the games as athletes, coaches and members of the media, the official said.

To avoid angering China, international organizations such as Interpol and Europol have been largely bypassed by foreign governments, which are cooperating with Taiwan through direct bilateral contacts, the official said.

The US sent officials to Taiwan to participate in counterterrorism exercises ahead of the games, while other countries have provided terrorism-related intelligence, the official said.

A joint intelligence and response center to provide security for the Universiade has been established with participation by nations that are friendly to Taiwan and willing to share intelligence during the games, the official said, including warnings about international terrorism attacks and security evaluations for high-risk individuals, the official added.

Following Interpol’s exclusion of Taiwan from its assembly last year, the government was cut off from the Interpol’s database, resulting in time gaps whenever the government asked its allies for information, but the development of bilateral intelligence-sharing channels has helped to bridge the time gap, the official said.

Information from foreign intelligence agencies so far indicates the games are unlikely to be affected by security risks from abroad, with domestic protests — especially the anti-pension reform campaigners — being a greater source of concern, the official said.

Dedicated protest zones are to be established to help insulate athletes and spectators from possible interference, the official said.

The government would disperse any and all protesters who fail to apply for a permit for legal demonstrations during the Universiade, the official said.