Pregnant women urged to test for Down syndrome

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

While the risk of having a baby with Down syndrome increases with maternal age, some doctors are suggesting that all pregnant women have prenatal screening for the syndrome.

Down syndrome is a chromosomal condition typically associated with physical growth delays, characteristic facial features and intellectual disability. People with the syndrome might have a variety of birth defects, as well as an increased risk of developing several medical conditions.

The genetic disorder is commonly thought to be associated with advanced maternal age, often defined as getting pregnant at 35 years or older, and most pregnant women who are of an advanced age are recommended to get an amniocentesis test for Down syndrome and other chromosomal anomalies.

However, an overseas study found that more than half of infants with Down syndrome were born to women who are less than 35 years old.

“We would advise all pregnant women to consider having a Down syndrome screen, because all women have a degree of risk of having a child with Down syndrome,” Australia’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital obstetrician gynecologist Jon Hyett said. “The risk does increase as a woman ages, but we recognize that a fairly large proportion of Down’s babies are actually born to young women.”

Hyett said pregnant women, regardless of age, are recommended to get prenatal screening for Down syndrome in the first trimester and get an amniocentesis test if the exam result shows high risk.

People who are concerned about the slight risk of miscarriage caused by amniocentesis should consider a non-invasive prenatal test, which have a 99 percent rate of accuracy in detecting Down syndrome, he said.

Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital obstetrician Steven Shaw (蕭勝文) also suggested that all pregnant women get prenatal screening, but added that screening during early pregnancy and non-invasive prenatal tests are not covered by National Health Insurance.