Officers to be rewarded for performance

By Lee Hsin-fang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Police presence has been stepped up nationwide as Taipei prepares for the Universiade, with Premier Lin Chuan (林全) instructing the National Police Agency to reward officers who perform to a high level.

Officers who show good performance while on duty at major events and while managing large-scale protests should be financially rewarded, Lin said, adding that the measure would remain in place after the Universiade.

The Executive Yuan said it would use its secondary budget reserve to fund rewards for the remainder of the year.

More than 5,000 regular officers, as well as 2,000 officers-in-training will be on duty during the Universiade, National Police Agency Director-General Chen Kuo-en (陳國恩) said on Thursday.

The agency would prepare a report with budget estimates for the rewards, Chen added.

The Executive Yuan said it has been holding regular meetings with various departments to discuss public security during the Universiade and other major events, adding that it has emphasized the games given their international nature.

Meetings have focused on response measures to terror attacks, among other things, it said.

“Anti-terror efforts are very important — nothing can be left to chance. That is why we are putting so much emphasis on police performance,” an Executive Yuan source said.

An officer’s overtime compensation is capped at NT$17,000, or 100 hours, per month, Chen said.

Normally, officers are capped at NT$12,000, with New Taipei City officers receiving up to an additional NT$3,000 from the city government, Chen said, adding that caps have been exceeded as one-third of officers nationwide are working excessive overtime hours.

“Especially with the Universiade coming up, officers have been working extra hard implementing a number of public safety measures… This is why Premier Lin wanted to discuss rewarding officers for their extra work,” Chen said.

“But not just the Universiade — we are looking at public safety at all major events. For example, annual lantern festivals and large-scale protests outside the Legislative Yuan are among the major events we discussed,” he added.