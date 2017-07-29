Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Philippines jails five for life

Five Taiwanese men were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined 4 million pesos (US$79,106) each in the Philippines after a local court found them guilty of illegal possession and manufacture of drugs in a case from five years ago. In a 27-page decision delivered on Wednesday by a branch of the Paranaque Regional Trial Court, the men received life sentences for violating the Philippines’ Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The five were identified as Cheng Yu-teng (鄭裕騰), Tsai Horng-jen (蔡宏仁), Yu Kun-lin (游坤霖), Huang Yung-chun (黃永浚) and Hsu Yun-pong (徐雲鵬). Eight other accomplices are wanted by Philippine authorities. The men were arrested on Aug. 19, 2012, at an underground amphetamine factory in Paranaque, south of Manila, during a joint operation by Philippine police and Taiwan’s Investigation Bureau.

FISHERIES

Indonesian claim denied

The Fisheries Agency on Thursday said that Taiwanese boats had not been fishing illegally in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone as Jakarta has claimed. Deep Sea Fisheries Division Director Lin Ding-rong (林頂榮) said the agency could provide evidence from its monitoring system, which tracks the operations of about 1,800 Taiwanese fishing boats. The Indonesian government should produce evidence to support its accusation of illegal fishing by seven Taiwanese boats in Indonesian waters, he said. Lin was responding to a statement by Indonesian Minister of Marine and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti, who on Wednesday said that 12 foreign boats, including seven from Taiwan, had been seen fishing close to Indonesia’s Biak Island. Among the 12 boats seen poaching, four were from Japan and one was from China, Pudjiastuti said.