Education ministry clarifies rules for foreign teachers

Staff writer, with CNA

Foreign teachers hired in Taiwan after June 14, when an amendment to the Supplementary Education Act (補習及進修教育法) came into force, are required to present proof that they have no criminal record in their country of origin, an official from the Ministry of Education said on Thursday.

Department of Lifelong Education director Huang Yueh-li (黃月麗) said at a meeting of local education heads that the law was not retroactive and would not apply to those employed before the amendment came into force.

The amendment requires all cram school teachers and staff to submit a Police Criminal Record Certificate — known in Taiwan as a liangmin certificate (良民證) — and use their real names when recruiting students or offering lessons.

The amendment was introduced to protect students from potential sexual predators after the apparent suicide of a young writer who was allegedly raped by a cram school teacher.

The ministry said that those arriving and taking up teaching posts in Taiwan during the first few weeks after the introduction of the amendment were evaluated on a case-by-case basis, whereby newly hired teachers were given the choice of providing a police certificate or signing a consent form allowing personal information to be collected and used to investigate whether they have a criminal record.