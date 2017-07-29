Taxi driver gets 11 years in jail for indecent assault

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Shilin District Court yesterday sentenced Chan Yu-ju (詹侑儒) of Taipei-based Jerry Taxi Tour to 11 years in prison for indecent assault of a South Korean tourist and drug-related charges.

Prosecutors had charged Chan with sexual assault and sought a 15-year prison sentence, but insufficient evidence of rape resulted in a lesser charge.

The 11-year prison term is still considered a heavy punishment in such cases. However, it is the first ruling and can be appealed.

Chan was accused of giving three South Korean female passengers yogurt drinks spiked with Rohypnol to knock them unconscious, with the intention of sexually assaulting them.

The incident, which took place in January, sparked a public furor against Chan and Jerry Taxi Tour, which specializes in providing tour packages to South Korean tourists.

Chan has been accused of several other cases of attempted sexual assault by using spiked yogurt drinks, with at least eight other South Korean women filing complaints against him.

Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence in these other cases, but they would continue to investigate.

They did not rule out filing further charges agaisnt Chan.

Prosecutors said medical examinations found traces of semen and other samples matching Chan’s DNA on one of the victims, but no conclusive evidence of penetration.

The judges therefore found Chan guilty of indecent assault on one of the three women.

Chan in a statement admitted to performing sexual acts on the unconscious victim, but denied any act of sexual intercourse.

During the trial, Chan admitted to wrongdoing and said he felt very sorry for his actions, adding that he wanted to make amends by offering to pay the victim NT$300,000, and NT$100,000 to each of the other two passengers.

The three women refused Chan’s offer of reparations, saying they did not wish to see him or anything related to him again.