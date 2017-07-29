Company to launch all Tesla taxi service in Q4

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A local company is planning to launch an all-electric-powered taxi fleet by the end of this year.

The company, called OTaxi, said it would be deploying Tesla cars and commuters would be able to book the service through a mobile app developed by the company.

More details about the new taxi service, expected to launch in the fourth quarter, are to be announced on Monday, the company said.

Based on the content unveiled on its Facebook page so far, OTaxi’s fleet would mainly feature Tesla Model S cars in the initial stage, with plans to gradually raise the number of new Tesla Model 3 cars in the fleet.

Drivers of the Tesla taxi service would use Google Maps to choose a route that can get passengers to their destinations in the quickest manner, the company said.

Although the service tariff scheme would not be released until Monday, the company said that fares would depend on the car model.

The fleet would be composed of Tesla cars owned by the company and participating drivers.

People interested in joining the company do not necessarily have to buy a Tesla car as they can lease one from the company, it said.

However, they must possess a license to drive a taxi and are registered taxi drivers, it said.

Commenting on OTaxi’s business plan, Department of Railways and Highways specialist Hu Ti-chi (胡迪琦) said OTaxi must be a registered transport service provider to run a legal taxi business.

“The requirement applies to all taxi operators and it does not matter what kind of cars they use to provide a service to customers,” Hu said.

Asked how long it usually takes to process an application for a transport service provider, Hu said it depends on the type of transport service being offered.

For example, a bus operator would be required to operate certain service routes, while some localities might cap the number of taxis, she said.

OTaxi said that its cars would have in-car cameras to ensure passenger safety.

The cameras would be installed on rear windshields to avoid front shots of passengers’ faces, the company said.

Recorded video footage would be stored on a third-party server, it added.

Both the company and third-party server owner will not have the right to retrieve the footage, which are to be deleted after five days.

They can be used as evidence whenever there are disputes between drivers and passengers.

To serve passengers traveling with infants or smaller children, each car would have detachable safety seats for children, the company said.

Tesla taxis currently operate in Australia, the Netherlands, Norway, France, China and the United Arab Emirates.