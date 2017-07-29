Ministry of Labor condemns railway workers’ actions

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Labor’s adjudication board yesterday rejected the Taiwan Railway Union’s appeal of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) disciplinary actions against employees after a protest during the Lunar New Year, but affirmed union members’ right to “take legal holidays.”

“The union’s resolution by itself is not valid, because it cannot confirm exactly which members are unwilling to work over a holiday,” Department of Employment Relations Director Wang Hou-wei (王厚偉) said, referring to a resolution passed by union members on Jan. 1.

The adjudication board faulted the union for waiting until Jan. 23 to turn in individual member’s notifications that they were to “take a legal holiday,” just four days before the Lunar New Year.

It was “difficult to call the behavior an honest and credible way to exercise rights,” the ruling said, adding that the union had no basis to call the action a legal union activity.

The ruling removed the foundation for the union’s complaint that the TRA had sought to suppress union activities when it gave demerits to 331 union members who participated in the action.

The “legal holiday” protest was organized in retaliation for the TRA’s alleged refusal to negotiate with the young union over a switch to continual rotating shifts. Union members took advantage of labor rules that make work attendance voluntary on national holidays, which often coincide with peak periods for transportation demand.

The adjudication board reaffirmed that transportation workers’ attendance is voluntary on national holidays, but said that failure to object to already published schedules in a timely fashion could be viewed as tacit consent.

It ruled that union members who objected to the Lunar New Year’s published shift schedule within seven days of publication or asked for a day off at least seven days before the the holiday should not be considered “absent without leave,” while advising the TRA to deal with the others “leniently” and refrain from issuing demerits or docking salaries.

However, the advice was non-binding and it was unclear what actions the TRA would take, Wang said, adding that the union could file for an administrative lawsuit if it disagrees with the ruling.

Implementation of the demerits has been put on hold pending the adjudication board’s ruling.

Taiwan Railway Union secretary Hsiao Nung-yu (蕭農瑀) said her union was “extremely disappointed” by the ruling, adding that it was “extremely conservative” and lacked clear standards.

“If our members expressed their unwillingness to work over the holiday too late, how soon is early enough?” she asked.

Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said there is currently no legal definition of a “reasonable” time within which workers must object to a published shift schedule if they want to apply for leave.