Group urges help for foreign workers fleeing bad work

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Employment Service Act (就業服務法) regulations should be revised to allow greater flexibility for foreign workers who flee illegal labor conditions, labor rights advocates said yesterday during a protest outside the Ministry of Labor in Taipei.

“For the responsible agency to ignore a worker’s rights just because a new administrative rule has not passed amounts to truly forcing them to run away,” Taiwan International Workers’ Association member Hsu Wei-tung (許惟棟) said, citing the case of a Philippine fisherman named “J” who was threatened with deportation after protesting his employer’s refusal to pay wage arrears.

After being threaten with deportation by the labor broker responsible for managing his contract, he left his employer and sought help from the association, only to be classified as a “runaway” worker by the ministry for leaving his job, Hsu said, adding that “J” was barred from working, despite a New Taipei City Department of Labor investigation that verified his employer had acted illegally.

“Both the company and the New Taipei City Government have called for his designation as a runaway worker to be canceled — it is the ministry that has refused,” Hsu said. “We followed the legal procedure in reporting his case, and the investigation resulted in an agreement under which his employer paid back the owed wages.”

“However, because he has been designated as a runaway worker, he can now no longer work legally and is subject to deportation. It is absurd that canceling that designation is as difficult as climbing to the heavens,” Hsu added.

“As this issue is complicated and affects a number of different bodies, time will be needed before we can finalize a new administrative rule,” Workforce Development Agency Cross-border Workforce Management Division senior specialist Su Yu-kuo (蘇裕國) said, adding that the ministry was in the process of drafting an exception to the “runaway” designation for workers fleeing illegal treatment, but declined to state a promulgation deadline.

The case is problematic because “J” showed up at the association and reported to the government after three days of failing to show up for work or contact his employer, resulting in an automatic designation as a “runaway,” Su said, adding that the designation could be removed if he returned to work under his former employer.

The employer is willing to continue the contract, Hsu said, adding that “J” should not be forced to return to the employer because of its illegal actions.