Manslaughter verdict for Indonesian worker upheld

Staff writer, with CNA

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a ruling by lower courts to sentence an Indonesian worker to 15 years in jail on manslaughter charges for stabbing her former boss to death.

The court confirmed previous rulings by the Hsinchu District Court and the Taiwan High Court. The ruling is final, meaning the Indonesian worker, named Indayani, cannot appeal it.

Indayani was indicted by prosecutors for an incident that occurred in May 2015, when the victim, surnamed Lin (林), was stabbed to death with a knife.

The Supreme Court ruling quoted Indayani as saying that she was abused by Lin and Lin’s husband while working at a breakfast shop in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City (竹北) and decided to ambush Lin outside the shop at 4am on May 18, 2015.

When Lin arrived in her car, Indayani lunged at her and fatally stabbed her while she was still in the driver’s seat, the court said.

Indayani confessed to stabbing Lin, but rejected manslaughter charges during the Supreme Court trial.

She said that she went to the shop to reason with her boss and had no intent to kill her.

She added that she took the knife to protect herself, and that the stabbing occurred accidentally when the knife struck Lin while the two were pushing and pulling each other.

Indayani pleaded for leniency, saying she has a mental illness.

However, the court found that the stabbing occurred six months after Indayani quit her job at the breakfast shop, and said it would be difficult to establish that her actions at the time were triggered by mental illness.