Taiwan might ask for more missiles at Monterey Talks

By Aaron Tu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Officials might broach buying M109A6 self-propelled howitzers and FIM-92 Stinger missiles from the US at the Monterey Talks, in addition to technology transfers for submarines, sources said.

The classified Monterey Talks, the highest-level annual defense dialogue between Taiwan and the US, will reportedly be held next month in the US, although the exact schedule and location is not yet known.

After a review of the Han Kuang military exercise in May, the Ministry of National Defense decided that the army needs to augment its precision long-range artillery capabilities, leading to a proposal to buy either M109A6 or M777 towed howitzers from the US, the sources said.

The M109A6 is an older variant of the M109A7, the standard 155mm self-propelled howitzer used by the US Army’s armored units.

The M777, a lightweight 155mm artillery piece that can be transported by truck or helicopter, is used by the US Marine Corps and US Army infantry units.

Due to its superior mobility, the military would prefer the M109A6, the sources said.

The military has also signaled interest in buying 300 Stinger surface-to-air missile systems, which could be used to bolster anti-aircraft defenses in Taipei and on smaller warships, the sources said.

The military has long lobbied to purchase the weapons, but they were not included in an arms sale package the US government announced last month.

However, a budget of NT$6.2 billion (US$205 million) has been allocated for the procurement of Stingers between fiscal years 2017 and 2020, the sources said.

Officials might request the weapons systems at the talks, the sources added.