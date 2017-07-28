Executive Yuan approves draft law on organic farming

By Lin Yan-tung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Executive Yuan yesterday unanimously approved a draft for a new law aimed protecting small-scale organic farms, the draft special act for promoting organic agricultural practices.

Agriculture and Food Agency Secretary-General Wong Chen-hsin (翁震炘) said the proposed act could cover a wide range of activities, including overseeing the production of organic agricultural products, examination of such products and certifying them.

The problem is that the rules government the fines for contravening the Agricultural Production and Certification Act (農產品生產及驗證管理法), which covers all farming, provide no leeway to considering the scale of a farm’s operations and are too severe for small operators, who account for the majority of the nation’s organic farmers.

As a special law, the proposed act would not only cover organic produce, but would authorize the council to offer aid to small farmers when growing their crops, Wong said.

If the bill is ratified by the Legislative Yuan, the council would have to budget more funds for agricultural counseling and guidance, and determine how to provide such counseling, Wong said.

Organic agriculture accounts for up to 7,200 hectares in Taiwan, a 35-fold increase over organic farming in 2007, Wong said.

Wong said the government wants to encourage farmers to pursue organic agriculture, with a short-term goal of having 10,000 hectares of organic farmland, and then 2 percent of the nation’s total arable land devoted to organic farming by 2021.

Wong said that the proposed act would not only help promote domestically grown organic agricultural products, but help with exports of such produce.

The draft act states that if Taiwan imports organic produce, the exporting nation must import Taiwanese agricultural produce meeting the same standards, Wong said.