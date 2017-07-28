Police round up 12 gangsters, uncover protection racket

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police in Hsinchu County yesterday said they arrested a group of gang members, mostly in their 20s, connected to the Tien Tao Meng (“Heavenly Way Alliance”) criminal syndicate, who operated a protection racket, using violence against store owners who refused to pay.

The police detained the group of 12 in a series of raids earlier this week. It was reportedly headed by a 24-year-old surnamed Lin (林) and a 22-year-old surnamed Hsiao (蕭).

“Lin and Hsiao recruited young people into their local gang, which was based in Sinfong Township (新豐) and its neighboring areas,” said Hsieh Chi-kuang (謝奇光), head of the investigation section at Hsinchu County’s Jhubei Police Precinct.

“Evidence indicated that Lin and Hsiao were affiliated with Tien Tao Meng’s Sun Chapter, which is part of the syndicate’s northern branch active in Taoyuan, and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties,” Hsieh said.

The gang appears to have started their protection racket in March this year, Hsieh said, adding that they would visit stores and small businesses in Sinfong and neighboring areas, demanding that the proprietors buy tea, which Lin and Hsiao sold at exorbitant prices as a means to transfer protection money.

The gang regularly targeted local eateries, Internet cafes, billiard halls, massage parlors and other businesses, Hsieh said .

Hsieh said that when owners refused, Lin and Hsiao would allegedly threaten them, asking: “Do you still want to run your business tomorrow?”

Videos released by the police showed that the gang would return with wooden clubs and bats to smash store windows, counters, tables, computers, TVs, refrigerators and other electrical appliances.

Many local businesses feared the violence and some paid, but others reported the incidents to the police.

Hsieh said police were surprised to find that all gang members were in their early 20s.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities plan to press charges of extortion, assault causing bodily harm and offenses against personal liberty after they collect enough evidence, he said.

The Tien Tao Meng, Bamboo Gang Union and Four Seas Gang are the nation’s main crime syndicates, each having large memberships and considerable control over the underworld.

The gangs are involved in a variety of illegal industries, including extortion and protection rackets; illegal drug sales; smuggling of firearms and other contraband; and operation of illegal gambling and prostitution businesses.